1 bedroom Flat for sale in Marbella with garage - € 149,500

Flat Marbella, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 149,500

Completely renovated apartment with spectacular sea views, located in the center of Marbella, close to shops, schools and public transport. Just minutes walk from the old town and the beach. It has a bedroom, a bathroom, a living room with an integrated kitchen, and a large sunny balcony overlooking the sea and facing west. It has undergone a comprehensive reform in 2019 with high quality materials, including new electrical and sanitary installations, new openings, acoustic insulation in the bedroom and living room. It has hot and cold air conditioning, dishwasher, washing machine, oven,…