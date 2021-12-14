2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Costa del Silencio - € 185,000

Penthouse Costa del Silencio, Tenerife 2 beds 1 baths € 185,000

2 bedroom penthouse with lift and views, in the residential complex Costa Sol, steps from the sea. Gigi Inmobiliaria offers for sale this beautiful flat / penthouse with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, located in the complex Costa Sol in Costa del Silencio. The flat is in perfect condition. The total constructed area is 77m², of which a terrace of 18m². The interior is divided into entrance hall, kitchen with breakfast bar, living/dining room and a storage space. Furthermore there is a large bathroom with shower, 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and a L-shaped terrace. From the south and west… See full property details