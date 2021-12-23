A FUENGIROLA beauty salon owner allegedly sexually assaulted five employees, according to a report.

The man, who has not been named, was charged Wednesday at Court number 2 in Fuengirola, with a spate of sexual assaults on the women that worked for his company.

An investigation by police, which began in November, found that the suspect allegedly subjected his female employees to gruelling sexual harassment, bullying and manipulation.

Five women who worked in hairdressing salons, and one witness, came forward to provide testimony.

They alleged that the business owner would make sexual statements to them and touch them inappropriately.

When they refused his advances the salon owner would punish his employees by changing their shifts, reducing their workload and turning away lucrative clients, the women claimed.

The staff said his actions would not only affect their financial prospects but their mental health at work.

This is not the first time the man has been accused of sexual assault. He was investigated following similar accusations in 2018 and 2020.

The case continues.

