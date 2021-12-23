ORIHUELA now has a ‘Family Meeting Point’, set up just in time for Christmas and the Three Kings, when familial relationships are under most stress.

Local Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, opened the building on Wednesday, December 22, located in El Paseo.

OPEN: Councillors at the Orihuela Family Meeting Point

She said that, “From now on, we will make this facility available to the region to serve the families of Orihuela and from the Vega Baja as soon as possible.”

Continuing, “We have always promoted this service because we are aware of the need for it from many families in the area.”

She insisted, “we have fulfilled our commitment in working with the regional government and the Directorate General of Childhood and Adolescence to open the Family Meeting Point.”

Claiming, “it is a specific service that provides temporary specialized professional care to make it easier for children, girls and boys to maintain relationships with their families during separation and divorce.