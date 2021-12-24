70% of children aged between 9 and 11 years have already received their first COVID vaccination in the Valencian Community.

The Pfizer doses were administered to 104,897 children at schools and centres between December 15 and December 22.

Vaccinations will resume after the seasonal school break ends on January 10 and will be extended to youngsters aged between 5 and 8 years.

Permission for inoculations is needed from parents and guardians.

Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “Parents have shown great responsibility, as they have trusted scientific evidence in getting their sons and daughters vaccinated.”

“The vaccine is effective and together we can put an end to this pandemic,” Barcelo added.

ANA BARCELO(Generalitat Valenciana image)

Alicante Province has seen 37,176 doses administered, with 12,605 in Castellon Province and 55,116 in Valencia Province.

“The vaccination teams have been able to carry out their work in an agile and efficient way, thanks to their professionalism and the collaboration of schools,” said Ana Barcelo.

READ MORE:-