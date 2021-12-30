AN early morning siege in Elche ended in the arrest of a man accused of killing his girlfriend on Christmas Day.

The Policia Nacional swooped on a flat in the Carrus neighbourhood of the city in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 25-year-old woman, named as Yolanda, was found dead on December 25 with a bullet in her head at a Los Palmerales property where she lived with the suspect.

Forensic reports said she had been shot at ‘point blank’ range.

A 10-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were left orphaned while her partner has been on the run since then.

Neighbours reported hearing the man shouting this morning that he wanted to see his daughter.

He barricaded himself in the property that belonged to an ex-partner with whom he had an 18-month-old son.

Three women and a man were held hostage.

It’s believed the fugitive fired several shots from an AK-47 assault rifle at the Policia Nacional officers.

Eyewitnesses reported a handcuffed man being bundled into a police car at around 5.30 am.

The hostages were taken to Elche General Hospital for a check up before giving police statements.

There has been a suggestion that more arrests may be imminent as the Policia Nacional try to discover who sheltered the alleged killer for five days.

