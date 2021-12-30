VALENCIAN Community residents who have received no COVID-19 vaccines have been told to stay away from New Year’s Eve parties.

The appeal came this Thursday from Valencia’s vice-president, Monica Oltra during a news conference.

Asked about her views on people attending parties and family gatherings this Friday evening, Monica Oltra said: “The picture is very different from a year ago as over 90% of the population is vaccinated.”

“It is a substantial difference but people who have not been vaccinated should stay at home.”

Oltra added that pressure on hospitals and intensive care units was less than even a week ago, and substantially lower than in December 2020.

Despite infections being double those of a year ago, official figures show that hospitalisations for COVID-19 have halved, including the same level of reduction for ICU cases.

60 deaths were reported on December 29, 2020 but yesterday’s(Wednesday) total was just six.

“Many ICU cases are unvaccinated and we’ve had two unvaccinated young people aged 25 and 26 die in the last week, “ said Oltra.

“Right now deaths are coming in unvaccinated people without pre-existing conditions, especially among the young who are dying because they are not vaccinated.”

