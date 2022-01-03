FAKE Rolex watches were part of a big consignment of counterfeit goods being sold to shoppers at a popular Costa Blanca market.
The Policia Nacional in Benidorm received a tip-off that traders at the twice-weekly Cala de Villajoyosa market were selling bogus items labelled as well-known and prestigious brand names.
Four stall holders who sold clothes, leather items, and watches have been arrested.
The three Moroccan nationals and a Senegalese man were released on bail after giving statements to investigating officers
663 fake items were identified as a counterfeit expert joined police in an on-site inspection of the market.
