FAKE Rolex watches were part of a big consignment of counterfeit goods being sold to shoppers at a popular Costa Blanca market.

The Policia Nacional in Benidorm received a tip-off that traders at the twice-weekly Cala de Villajoyosa market were selling bogus items labelled as well-known and prestigious brand names.

WATCHFUL EYE (Policia Nacional image)

Four stall holders who sold clothes, leather items, and watches have been arrested.

The three Moroccan nationals and a Senegalese man were released on bail after giving statements to investigating officers

FAKE CHECKING (Policia Nacional image)

663 fake items were identified as a counterfeit expert joined police in an on-site inspection of the market.

