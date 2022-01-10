AN impressive fireball was spotted streaking across the sky over Andalucia during Saturday night.

It was pictured appearing in the sky above the province of Malaga before disintegrating over the town of Marchena (Sevilla).

The asteroid was photographed from Almeria’s Calar Alto Observatory at 1.18am on Sunday morning.

Picture: Calar Alto Observatory (Almeria)

The small piece of rock broke off a comet and hit the earth atmosphere at a speed of around 150,000 km/h.

The bright light would have been visible at a radius of around 750 km and therefore across most of Spain, Portugal and parts of north Africa.

Some people reported having seen it as far as way as Tarragona, in northeastern Spain.

