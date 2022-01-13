A helicopter pilot and his colleague were rescued on Thursday after their aircraft crashed into an Alicante Province reservoir.

The helicopter, which belongs to a private company, was doing practice manoeuvres in scooping up water from the Amadorio reservoir, some ten kilometres inland from the coastal town of Villajoyosa.

The pilot lost control of the helicopter at around 2.40 pm and their exercise met a watery end.

Benidorm firefighters along with the Guardia Civil and the Orxeta Policia Local rescued the two men, both aged 42.

They were said to be in a state of shock but appeared to have no outward physical injuries.

RESCUE CHOPPER(VOLD Valencian Community Emergencies Digital Volunteers image)

Ironically they were taken away in an Alicante Provincial Firefighters helicopter to Mutxamel and then transferred by ambulance to the Hospital Visterhermosa Clinic in Alicante for a thorough examination.

