HURCHILLO, south of Orihuela, is to renew the drinking water network that serves many parts of the town.

Ángel Noguera, Councillor for Infrastructure, announced €59,621 of funding by way of a subsidy from Alicante Provincial Council.

This adds to the number of other projects that are planned to improve drinking water in the municipality, which includes many areas popular with expats such as La Zenia, Villamartin and Cabo Roig.

The council admits that the age of the network and the continuous supply problems have had a negative effect on the quality of service.

Noguera said, “Specifically, in Hurchillo, action will be taken in ??the Plaza Nueva and Calle Rosario where obsolete pipes and connections cause problems.”

“Additionally, the obsolete diameter of the piping reduces the flow rates and pressures,” he added.

Extra work will be done on the streets of Congreso, Plaza Nueva and Plaza Nueva crossing, up to the junction of Barranco street and Ctra. de Arneva.

The cost of the works is €59,621, of which 50% is made up from a grant from the Water Cycle area of ??the Provincial Council of Alicante within the “Plan + Water 2021”.

