COVID passports will continue to be used in the Valencian Community past the current January 31 expiry date.

The EU COVID certificate is needed for indoor access to hospitality and entertainment venues.

The Cantabria region has decided to scrap its use but speaking on Thursday, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said the passport would stay as ‘we are still in a pandemic’.

On a visit to the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, Ximo Puig, said: “We do not plan to withdraw the COVID passport as it has had a very positive effect on recovering from the pandemic and it has benefited the tourist economy.”

“The certificate has served to increase the level of vaccination and highlight the value of the doses against the coronavirus.”

“It has improved safety in establishments and has been a great asset to overcome the pandemic,” Puig added.

Official figures have shown no difference in COVID infection rates between Spanish regions that use or don’t use the passport.

Any time extension for the document will have to be approved by the Valencia region’s Superior Court.

Infection rates in the pandemic ‘sixth wave’ suggest that rises are beginning to level out.

READ MORE: