A GERMAN TV investigation has uncovered a series of fresh witnesses and information linking a convicted paedophile to the snatching of Madeleine McCann.

The documentary, which will air on Monday January 31, will provide ‘shocking’ new evidence that heavily incriminates career criminal Christian Brueckner.

The Olive Press worked with the documentary team on the ground in Portugal, Germany and Spain in recent weeks.

The hard hitting TV programme reveals how numerous close friends and associates of the rapist, 45, told German prosecutors they are ‘100% sure’ he is guilty of the 2007 disappearance of the British toddler in Portugal.

In particular, they will provide evidence ‘for the first time’ how near Brueckner was to the Ocean Club, in Praia da Luz, where Maddie vanished on the night of May 3, 2007.

“We have got a lot of new exclusive material,” revealed lead investigator Jutta Rabe.

“In fact we have given a lot of information to the lead prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, but I can’t comment about it exactly at this stage.”

The team at SAT.1 have spent nearly a year investigating the case, throughout Portugal, Spain, England and Germany.

In particular, Rabe, who is a well known German documentary maker, will clear up recent claims that Brueckner has an ‘alibi’ on the night Madeleine, 3, disappeared.

Mugshot of Christian Brueckner

“We will clear up the background to these rumours and where they come from,” she told the Olive Press.

She added that they would also debunk a bizarre claim that Brueckner’s phone could have been used by a third party on the night.

The team will prove the German – who is serving a seven-year prison sentence over the rape of an American pensioner, 72 – was within a radius of around 2.5km from the Ocean Club on the night.

“He was no more than five minutes from the Ocean Club, as far inland as Espiche, to the cliffs to the East and a bus stop to the west of Praia da Luz,” explained Rabe, who once lived in the Algarve resort.

She added that the long 30-minute phone call he received on the evening of May 3 from a pre-paid mobile ‘was not cheap’.

“This wasn’t a short chat about the weather or how’s your mother, this was an important, expensive phone call costing around 50cents a minute,” she claimed.

The documentary ‘New leads in the Maddie case. Is the German Christian B. the perpetrator?’ claims it will show clearly that Madeleine was kidnapped 15 years ago.

The documentary team filming in Praia da Luz. Photo: Jon Clarke/Olive Press

“The reporting team has already made the research available to the Braunschweig public prosecutor,” reads a press release.

SAT.1 Editor-in-Chief Juliane Eßling added: “The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story that has many German facets.

“The case is being held in the Regional Court of Braunschweig because German Christian B. is the main suspect. There are many women and men who describe individual details about the crime.

“Our lead journalist Jutta has researched shocking material in Germany, Portugal and England over the past few months, which Christian B. is heavily incriminated in.”

The Olive Press revealed last month that Brueckner would be charged with three other sex crimes in February.

In particular, he is facing ‘up to nine years’ for the rape of Irish woman Hazel Behan, in 2004, which he is said to have filmed.

Police have a ‘very strong case’ against him having found a partial fingerprint of Brueckner’s at the scene, in Portimao, on the Algarve.

He will also be charged with the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl on a beach, near Praia da Luz, just a month before Maddie went missing.

And in the most recent case, he will be charged with exposing himself to four children in a play park in a town, 40 minutes inland from Praia da Luz, in 2017.

He was extradited from Portugal to Germany that year to serve a prison sentence for the sexual assault of a German girl in 2015.

In total, the German pervert has nearly 20 convictions spread around Europe.

In 2016, police in Germany found ‘over 20,000’ photos and videos of child sex abuse and other degrading pornography buried under the dead body of Brueckner’s dog in East Germany.

Olive Press editor Jon Clarke interviewed lead prosecutor Wolters for his book on the case My Search for Madeleine, published on Amazon last year.

