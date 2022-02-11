A man who urinated in an Alicante taxi and posted a video on social media bragging about it, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The driver filed a formal complaint who the police, who immediately opened an investigation.

The 21-year-old Moroccan man was easily identified via his social media account.

He has been charged with a crime against moral integrity.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, the drunk passenger urinated in the back of the cab and then recorded footage of him talking to the driver about it in a dismissive manner.

The video was uploaded to a prominent social media site and went viral.

There was praise for the taxi owner who kept calm despite the man’s flippant attitude to what he did.

The case is now in the hands of an Alicante court.

