BESPOKE interiors store, Decoration Insolite, housing a unique and stylish range of furnishings and accessories, is something akin to Aladdin’s Cave.

It might well be the ticket to creating your dream home.

Combining style, comfort and affordability, as well as mindfully incorporating their clients’ unique and individual requirements and preferences, this store helps their clients stamp their personality and lifestyle on their living spaces.

Stylish and luxurious

Their inspiring showroom specialises in unique and special pieces to make your house a home. Decoration Insolite stocks an incredible range of quality furniture, SITS’ brand sofas and armchairs, Italian designed lighting, eclectic mirrors, exclusive Belgian designed and manufactured, Omexo fine wall coverings and accessories and finishing touches from Provence, France and further afield.

Customers can choose from 450 different fabrics, colours and textures in-store to ensure they get their perfect sofa. Their stylish and popular range of SITS’ sofas incorporate style, quality and practicality with solid wood structures and quality, machine-washable fabrics. There is also a range of optional matching armchairs and stools and a choice of three foam options, ensuring your sofa will be ‘sink- into- paradise’ comfortable after a long day.

Decoration Insolite’s aim is to combine art with life, and its knowledgeable and creative team are ready to help and advise you in transforming your house into the home of your dreams.

The team can also help you to source a particular item or piece of furniture, and clients can also feel free to avail of their free search service, without obligation.

Visit through Decoration Insolite’s inspiring and comprehensive website which includes all of their ranges, as well as their expansive fabric colours and SITS´sofa catalogues on www.decoration-insolite.com.

Call into their bright, modern L´Eliana showroom to chat with one of the multilingual team, and for some divine interior inspiration.

Telephone: +34 622 603 392. Email: decoration.insolite@adelemalaga

Calle Tuejar 37 Centro comercial El Osito, Bloque B, Local 3B1, 46183 L’Eliana, Valencia