THE recent boom in private language schools offering English has meant a bigger demand for English teachers in Andalucia.

This means that increasing numbers of expats are finding the opportunity of either starting off on a new career or simply obtaining an additional source of income.

But can anyone get a job in a language school?

Surprisingly there are no legally required qualifications to work as an English teacher in Spain.

This has, of course, led to plenty of poor quality language schools setting up.

Those looking for work in the sector can start by checking out schools belonging to ACEIA, the Association of Andalusian Language Schools, whose website www.aceia.es has a list of members.

If you have little, or no, previous teaching experience or wish to re-cycle, it would be a good idea, and a very rewarding experience, to take a Cambridge CELTA teacher training course.

Employers around the world, not just in Spain, ask for CELTA – an internationally recognised TEFL qualification which will provide you with the skills necessary to teach in the classroom as well as hands-on experience.

A CELTA certificate is regulated by Ofqual at level 5 on the Qualifications and Credit Framework.

A teaching qualification does not automatically lead to employment, but it certainly gives you a head start over other people applying for work.

