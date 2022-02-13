A MALLORCAN pastry chef has caused a stir by creating a cake that resembles the giant breast that singer Rigoberta Bandini performs next to in her live shows.

Maties Miralles from Marratxi says the cake will go on sale in time for Easter as a less than conventional festive gift.

Cake resembling breast made by Mallorcan chef

The chef got the idea after seeing the artist, who was vying to represent Spain in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, perform at Benidorm Fest accompanied by her trademark giant breast prop.

The bakery consulted the original designer of the stage prop Marina Salazar who fully supported the idea.

The Catalan popstar has been highly vocal of the censoring of female breasts on social media and usually performs shows with a giant boob as the backdrop.

This week her newly released single ‘Ay mama’ reached number 1 on the Promusicae charts.

