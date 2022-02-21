COVID passports will be scrapped in the Valencian Community from Tuesday except for visits to nursing homes.

The measure was introduced on December 4 for indoor access to hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, and event venues.

It was also a requirement for visiting patients in hospìtal.

As expected, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, announced on Monday that the passport scheme will end at midnight- a week before the measure was due to expire.

The one exception will be for visitors to nursing homes.

An application will be made to the regional Superior Court for that measure to stay for a further period starting on March 1.

COVID infection rates have tumbled in the last month and hospital admissions for the coronavirus, especially for ICU patients, are low.

Ximo Puig said: “ We are facing a new stage, a new time for which it is not necessary to maintain the current restrictions.”

Despite no statistical evidence that COVID passports reduced infection rates, Puig said that ‘it was worth it’ as around 91,000 people decided to get inoculated because of the measure.

Table limits of ten people for hospitality businesses will end as will the 1.5 metre distancing rule between tables.

Indoor mask wearing is maintained as is the ban on smoking on public roads and on hospitality terraces.

Masks will also be required for ‘mass’ outdoor events when safety distances between people cannot be maintained.

