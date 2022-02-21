OVER THREE billion euros has been earmarked to “accelerate recovery” after the pandemic in the Valencian region.

Announced in Villajoyosa this week, regional president Ximo Puig, proclaimed the cash was to be a “turning point, [given that] for the first time in two years the horizon is no longer conditioned by the pandemic.”

VILLAJOYOSA: Long-term plans outlined

The 3,274 million euros is to be spent in the remaining 18 months before the next regional elections, with the development of 60 government projects.

The policies should create over 39,000 jobs, creating “prosperity through work.”

Projects

A ‘Public Entity for Wastewater Sanitation (Epsar) will be set up in Alicante province to promote the use of purified water in irrigation, particularly in the low-lying area of Vega Baja.

The output from 16 treatment plants in the area is to be used for crops.

The decentralisation of the developments at Generalitat Valencia is also planned.

Two million euros will be available to help businesses in areas at risk of depopulation, with up to €150,000 for each beneficiary, to be repaid without interest over ten years.

Public Health teams will benefit from 6,000 new positions, a 10% increase in the total workforce.

Some 1,600 will be in Primary Care, with another 250 in Mental Health, 157 admin roles and the rest to improve acute and chronic hospital care.

Three mental health day hospitals for children and teens will be built.

The development of a Sustainability Plan for Tourist Destinations will include cohesive actions between the different tourist spots in the region.

A Digitalization Plan for the Tourism Sector is also being prepared, which is expected to improve tourism and working conditions in the sector.

Improvements to public transport in rural areas.

