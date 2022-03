AN eight-year-old boy has died after being trapped in a burning house in the town of Almonte in Huelva.

He was trapped by smoke from the blaze at the property on Calle Senda de los Tunos shortly before 1am on Tuesday.

His mother and two other children escaped in time and were taken to hospital.

Some 20 firefighters attended the scene and battled to control the fire overnight.

Police said the cause of the blaze was not yet known and a joint police and fire investigation was underway.

