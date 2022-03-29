CHEFS in Andalucia have served up ‘the biggest meat stew in the world’, as part of their annual food extravaganza.

The Huelva town of Jabugo, Spain’s legendary centre of ham production, throws the World’s Largest Stew celebration every year – adding a whopping extra 250kg of meat each time.

Now in its 12th year, the hulking stainless steel cooking pot served over 3,000 hungry guests.

The cooks worked on specially-built stoves set up over 500 kilos of firewood, adding in 1,000 kg of Iberian meat, 600 kg of chickpeas and even a 30 metre chorizo.

The stew took a week to prepare and all the ingredients were thrown into the huge pot that was about 2.15m high, with a diameter of 2.m on Friday afternoon. It was then dished out to thousands of hungry foodies from Andalucia and beyond at the festival on Saturday.

A team of men used giant ladles to scoop the stew into small pots, with the mayor of Jabugo, Gilberto Dominguez, being offered the first serving.

It marks the first time Jabugo was able to throw the event since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Mayor Dominguez said he was overwhelmed ‘with great emotion’ to mark the 12th year of the tradition.

He said: “It was important for us to resume the festival and reinforce Jabugo’s position as a benchmark for gastronomic tourism at a national level.

“It is with great emotion that we have been able to recover one of the most beloved and highly anticipated events in the town.

“The year was an absolute success which has been made possible thanks to the involvement of all the people who have devoted themselves to the many necessary preparations.”

Over 100 cooks were led by head chef Rosario Navarro, who has been in charge of the mammoth stew-making celebration for the last 12 years.

READ ALSO: