A 21-year-old Valencia Province man has been charged with homicide after running over and killing his girlfriend’s ex-partner, also 21.

The incident happened in Serra on Sunday and the victim died the following day in Valencia’s La Fe Hospital

The woman’s new boyfriend was angry that she was being threatened and harassed by her former partner.

The two men did meet to resolve their differences, but the current boyfriend was still unhappy.

He was driving down Calle Sagunto in the centre of Serra on Sunday at around 6.35 pm and spotted her former lover.

He ran him over and was arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was taken 30 kilometres south to Valencia’s La Fe Hospital, where he died on Monday.

His assailant has been charged with committing homicide as well as breaking road safety laws.

