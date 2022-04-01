AS QUESTIONS over a lack of transparency continue, Torrevieja City Council has been slammed for its sloppy finances.

Torreveija council are facing scrutiny over reports that they paid out €27 million in 2021 to various companies without following proper legal procedure regarding bidding and contracts.

TORREVIEJA AYUNTAMIENTO: Image from Wikipedia

This included payments to companies such as water treatment firm Agamed, which is part of the council themselves.

The sum paid out represents an incredible 25% of its entire municipal budget of €108 million.

The accounting irregularities were revealed in the report on the 2021 financial year presented in the council’s plenary session on Wednesday.

According to the report, almost 250 payments were allegedly authorised without the full legal protocol being followed, which involves public tendering and official review.

Many of the payouts were justified by the council because they were considered to be for ‘urgent repairs’ or ‘essential services’.

Street cleaning company Acciona, was the biggest beneficiary, charging over €18m for their services, without an appropriate contract.

Vaersa was paid over €500,000 for rubbish disposal, also reportedly without the proper contract in place.

Avanza, the Costa Azul coach company, billed the council almost €3.5 million for their services, also allegedly without an appropriate contract.

Other agreements being scrutinised are Actua (who maintain irrigation networks), Esatur (the sports activities and schools service) and the Post Office.

These revelations come only weeks after The Olive Press published a damning report regarding the lack of transparency in councils nationwide.

