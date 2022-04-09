HOTEL magnate Miguel Fluxa has been listed as one of the world’s richest men.

The founder of Mallorca-based global tourism company Grupo Iberostar had a fortune of about $3.8 billion in 2021 according to Forbes magazine.

But this was only enough to place him 822nd on the list, although third in Spain.

Miguel Fluxa is the richest man in Mallorca.

Photo: Wikipedia.

His wealth is dwarfed by Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex fashion group, who was 23rd on the list with a $60 billion net-worth.

Tesla chief Elon Musk was named the richest person on the planet with a fortune of $267 billion followed by founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos ($189 billion).

Frenchman Bernard Arnault, the chairman of Louis Vouitton was third on the list. The richest person in Europe has a $151 billion fortune.

The daughter of Amancio Ortega, Sandra, has the second largest wealth in Spain with $5.9 billion, putting her 438rd.

In total, 27 Spaniards appeared on the list.

Sir James Ratcliffe, owner of chemicals company Ineos was once again named Britain’s richest man, with $16.3 billion.

