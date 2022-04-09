ADRENALINE junkies can now cross the natural border that separates Spain from its neighbour Portugal, in less than a minute—thanks to the only cross-border zip line in the world.

If you’re looking for thrills in the air, Limite Zero, the company who runs this zip line with a starting point in Sanlucar de Guadiana, has just announced that the service, which has been closed all winter, will resume on April 13.

The line is 720 metres in length and permits daredevils to reach hair-raising speeds of up to 80 km/hour and crosses the natural border that separates Spain from its neighbour Portugal, the Guadiana River.

At both ends, Limite Zero has qualified staff providing all the safety measures and once at the Portuguese end, Alcoutim, a five minute walk from the entrance platform takes you to the port of this town which hails plenty of culture, tradition and history.

Once you have finished visiting Alcoutim, a ferry at the quay will take you back to Spain.

To be able to enjoy this experience, users must be at least 14 years old, parents or guardians must pick up children under 16 on arrival in Portugal. Maximum weight: 110 kilograms.

You can always cross the border from Huelva’s capital to neighbouring Portugal at a more sedate, half hour car drive.

