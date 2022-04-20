AN Irish man has been arrested in Ibiza over an accusation of sexual assault dating back to 2018.

In a separate case, Michael Murray, 58, who was a self-styled ‘spiritual psychologist’ had previously been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping at a March 2018 court appearance.

MURRAY IN 2018(Policia Nacional image)

He vanished after the preliminary hearing and the Guardia Civil were unable to find him.

He was arrested on Tuesday after a woman who accused him of assaulting her four years ago, spotted him walking down the street in the Es Viver area.

Policia Nacional officers detained him and he offered no resistance.

Murray apparently had no ID documents on him but was identified via a Guardia Civil database check.

Police sources said that he moved around living in ‘substandard housing’ like a ‘homeless man’.

It’s not clear whether his 2018 court appearance saw the removal of his passport and any other restrictions imposed on him, before he broke the terms of his bail.

Prior to his arrest four years ago, he worked as a guru in a Ibiza-based organisation that police said ‘operated as a sect’.

Murray was charged in 2018 with assaulting and kidnapping a woman for three days.

A Malian national was also charged in assisting him in the sexual abuse.

The woman escaped and took refuge in a shop where she found a Stanley knife which she used in a failed attempt to take her life.

She spent two days at the Can Misses hospital ICU.