A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Carcaixent, Valencia Province, was fooled into giving his mobile phone number to a witness, who passed it onto the police.

The 36-year-old assailant lost his phone during the attack on January 3.

He attacked the victim at around 2.00 am when she was returning home and forced her into a garage doorway.

Fortunately two passers-by heard the commotion and the man fled.

One of the witnesses remained in the vicinity and saw the attacker return minutes later to retrieve his phone.

The astute passer-by tricked the man by offering to help him find the phone by dialling its number.

The attacker supplied the details and the unit was found under a car which the man retrieved before fleeing.

The witness gave the Guardia Civil a full description of the aggressor and his all-important phone number.

That allowed officers to identify the suspect as being a Moroccan national who had only been in Spain for a short time.

He quit his Carcaixent address and went south to stay in various Costa Blanca towns before officers arrested him in Orihuela and seized the incriminating phone.

