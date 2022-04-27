ACTOR Antonio Banderas has scooped a Lifetime Achievement Award at the RNE Sant Jordi Cinema Awards 2022.
The 61-year-old made the trip to Barcelona from his home city of Malaga to pick up the trophy on Tuesday.
The Sant Jordi Awards, which were first held in 1957, are hosted by the Catalan branch of Spain’s national radio network RNE.
Judges decided to give him the award for ‘his successful film career as an actor, producer and film director, developed both in Europe and in the United States’.
Other big names to scoop awards included Benedict Cumberbatch who was declared Best Actor in a foreign film for The Power of the Dog and Javier Bardem as Best Actor in a Spanish film (The Good Boss/El buen Patron).
Ariana DeBose was named Best Actress in a foreign film (West Side Story) with Tamara Casellas taking the Best Actress in a Spanish film (Ama) prize.
American director Oliver Stone was handed an Honorary Award. You can see a list of winners in English here.
