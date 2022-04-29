A teenage pervert has been arrested in Valencia Province for recording a video of a four-year-old girl urinating in a public street.

The footage was then posted on a well-known social media site.

The town where the man lives has not been disclosed by the Policia Nacional.

The man, 19, has a police record for crimes of a sexual nature.

The girl’s mother told police on Wednesday that she had seen the offensive video on a social network.

Officers soon found out who posted the video and visited the teenager at his home.

He admitted to both making and posting the footage.

The man was arrested for committing a crime against privacy and taken to court.

