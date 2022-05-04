A physiotherapist has been arrested in Torrent for sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl suffering with cerebral palsy.

Her parents heard her screaming from the room where a physio session was being carried out on Tuesday at the city’s Casa de la Dona municipal centre.

The girl’s father barged through the door and caught the man red-handed.

The angry parent punched the physiotherapist several times and restrained him to prevent him running away.

Torrent Policia Local officers arrived shortly afterwards to arrest the alleged abuser.

The child was taken to Valencia General Hospital to get a comprehensive medical examination to confirm what had happened.

Ongoing inquiries have fallen under secrecy rules in case the assault was not an isolated incident.

