BRITISH actor Dennis Waterman died in hospital in Spain on Sunday at the age of 74.

Waterman’s family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain. The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

His fourth wife, Pam Flint, who had been married to the actor since 2011, was at his bedside when he died.

The popular actor was a stallwart on British dramas in the 70s and 80s.

Photo: Wikipedia.

The popular actor was a permanent fixture in dramas in the 70s and 80s where he usually played a hard-man role, starring as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder and copper George Carter in The Sweeney.

In his later years he starred in the popular investigative series New Tricks.

His final appearance on screen was in Australian comedy Never Too Late in 2020.

He then announced plans to retire to Spain to do ‘f*** all’.

Regarding his life in Spain, he said: “We’re spending a lot of time in Spain so we’re lolling in the sun, having a splash when it gets too hot and then going and having a game of golf.”

Tributes have been paid since the news broke.

I played golf on a tour to Bermuda with Dennis Waterman – I’m not much of a golfer – he was – but it was time spent with him between rounds that were well worth the trip

A genuinely lovely guy

RIP pic.twitter.com/hCm5PnVJrA — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) May 8, 2022

Here’s to dear Dennis Waterman .. RIP mate .. my condolences to your family . — Larry Lamb (@larrylamb47) May 8, 2022

The Clapham-born star was also known for writing and performing the theme tune on many of the dramas he starred in, with David Walliams caricaturing the actor in hit comedy Little Britain.

