A woman died on Monday afternoon after being stung by a wasp at a Costa Blanca restaurant.

Emergency services were called to the unnamed premises in Teulada-Moraira shortly after 2.00 pm.

The 67-year-old was attended to by a SAMU ambulance team.

Paramedics performed a series of cardiopulmonary resuscitation measures but were unable to revive her after she suffered an anaphylactic shock.

It’s not known whether the victim knew she was allergic to a bee or wasp sting and if so, whether she had any self-injecting adrenaline like an EpiPen on her.

No more details about the woman, including her nationality, have been revealed.

