A pool man has been arrested for killing a 96-year-old client at his Javea villa who caught him stealing.

The assailant, 58, was detained by the Guardia Civil in Benitatxell after a four month probe to find the killer who worked for the elderly Spaniard for five years.

The homicide happened before the Christmas holidays, but authorities did not publicise the crime.

Guardia investigations included taking statements taken from people who were the last to see the victim alive.

That led officers to focus on the pool man as their main suspect.

The worker has been charged with murder and robbery.

He has been jailed after appearing in a Denia court.

The Guardia Civil say the villa owner’s body was discovered by a family member on December 21- a day after he had been killed.

The pool man made a special journey to the villa with the express purpose of stealing cash, which he believed would be lying around ahead of the holiday season.

As he rifled through the rooms, he was surprised by the property owner.

He stabbed him with a knife and ran off with a stolen laptop.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: