A written driving test candidate went to extraordinary lengths to pass the exam by using hi-tech gear at the Alicante test centre.

Driving tests in Spain not only involve a practical ‘on-the-road’ exam but also a written theory paper with multi-choice answers.

A 39-year-old Moroccan man from Almeria felt he needed help when he sat the paper at the Guardia Civil’s traffic headquarters in Alicante on May 25.

He rigged up a complex electronic system to ensure he got the right answers.

It’s not known whether his knowledge of the Spanish language contributed to his decision to take extreme measures.

A micro-camera was placed inside a buttonhole of his shirt sleeve to beam out the exam questions via a transmitter, taped to his body.

The camera would scan the options on each question and the correct answer was communicated by his friend via a vibrating receiver.

Guardia officers and examiners got suspicious about the examinee who looked nervous and moved around strangely.

The man was searched after the test and the equipment was discovered on him.

He faces a fine as well as being barred from sitting the test again for six months.

