THE Junta’s ‘Smoke-free beaches’ initiative, launched in 2020 still runs strong in several beaches across Malaga province.

The ‘Beaches without Smoke’ campaign was initiated to raise awareness of the dangers of second-hand smoking in the open air and, just as importantly, the effects cigarette butts have on the environment.

According to recent studies, one cigarette butt can pollute 50 litres of seawater with nicotine and tar and take up to 10 years to degrade, additionally a butt may be eaten by fish and enter the food chain.

“The initiative aims to promote healthy habits, increase environmental quality, reduce pollution and improve the image of our coasts.” said Jesus Aguirre, the Regional Minister of Health and Families.

There are currently seven municipalities in the province of Malaga with smoke-free beaches: Torrox, Algarrobo, Velez Malaga, Estepona and Mijas on the coastline, plus Arriate and Archidona inland which are also developing this initiative in their swimming pools.

Smoke-free beaches in Torrox

One of the pioneering municipalities of this initiative. The promenade of El Morche, the beach of Ferrara, the beach of El Cenicero and the beach of El Peñoncillo are the places reserved for non-smokers.

Smoke-free beach in Algarrobo

Algarrobo has its main town centre close to the coast but not on it, however all the beaches that correspond to this municipality are non-smoking spaces.

Smoke-free beaches in Velez Malaga

Velez Malaga is one of the municipalities with the most beaches in the province of Malaga (Lagos, Mezquitilla, Caleta, Torre del Mar, Valle Nizas and Benajarafe), all of which are smoke-free beaches.

Smoke-free beaches in Mijas

The three blue flag beaches along the extensive coastal area of Mijas (Calahonda-La Luna-Royal Beach, El Bombo and La Cala de Mijas) are also smoke-free spaces.

Smoke-free beach in Estepona

Estepona’s most popular beach, ‘La Rada,’ is also smoke-free.

City councils interested in having smoke-free beaches must first apply to be part of the campaign and then it’s down to each municipality to implement the necessary policies to keep their nominated beaches smoke-free.

