THE capital of the Costa del Sol has all its summer beach services fully operational.

As of yesterday, June 15, until September 30, the 13 kilometres of the Malaga capital’s coastline will be watched over by 59 lifeguards from 10am to 8pm, one hour more than in previous years.

The Malaga city lifeguard and rescue service extends from the border with the municipality of Torremolinos to the beach of La Araña, and includes 25 watchtowers.

As well as a team of lifeguards, there will be four boats dedicated to the collection of floating plastic debris, solid waste and creams, operational every day of the week for eight hours a day until the end of the beach season.

Accessibility

The city will add one more assisted bathing point for people with reduced mobility next to the military residence, in addition to those already existing in: Guadalmar, San Andrés, la Caleta, Pedregalejo and El Palo.

These specific access points all have parking areas reserved for people with reduced mobility, ramps to access the beach, handicapped restrooms, adapted showers with chairs and wooden footbridges to the shore as well as both visual and tactile signs and information points.

The contact telephone number to request the adapted bathing service is 618685088. The lifeguards at the lifeguard stations located next to the adapted beaches will also be able to provide the service.

As for the first-aid service vehicles, there will be rapid action with defibrillators and oxygen therapy equipment.

Additionally local police officers will patrol every day on bicycles and on foot equipped with automatic defibrillators.

Cleaning

Up to 75 workers and 16 specially designed beach cleaning vehicles will be used to keep sands pristine all summer, as well as the installation of 130 new litter bins.

Malaga City Council’s free downloadable application, ‘Málaga Funciona’, also provides access to a wide range of information about the city’s beaches, including the capacity and current users of each beach, the location of the boats that clean the water and the beach warning flags.

READ MORE: