SEA traffic from the Port of Tarifa has been suspended since yesterday, Tuesday July 12, due to strong easterly winds.

The Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras (APBA) – which manages the ports of Algeciras Bay and Tarifa – announced the closure of maritime traffic in the Port of Tarifa yesterday at 11.00 a.m.

“Sea traffic will be restored as soon as weather conditions return to normal, possibly Thursday July 14, at midday,” APBA stated.

The strong ‘levante’ wind which ripped through the area at more than forty kilometres per hour yesterday, made the departure of the ferries, specifically the 12 daily rotations, that cover the line between Tarifa and the Moroccan port of Tangier City unviable and hazardous.

#OPE2022 ? #Marhaba2022



? Puerto de #Tarifa CERRADO

por #TemporaldeLevante ?



A partir de las 11am de hoy martes quedan canceladas las salidas del día en la línea TARIFA ? TÁNGER Ville

??????

? Alternativa para viajar a Marruecos ???? Puerto de #Algeciras pic.twitter.com/mEIcTCa2FC — Puerto de Tarifa (@puertotarifa) July 12, 2022

The disruption has occurred in the middle of the Strait of Gibraltar Crossing Operation 2022 – one of the main tourist flows between continents.

Travelers wishing to cross the Strait are invited to take the Tangier Med Algeciras liaison.

