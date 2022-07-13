COVID-19 patients are occupying more than 10% of hospital beds—placing Spanish hospitals at ‘high risk.’

According to an update from the Ministry of Health yesterday, Tuesday July 12, there are currently 12,789 patients admitted for coronavirus (709 more than last Friday), of which 501 are in the ICU.

The explosion of coronavirus infections that began just before the summer has brought major pressure back to hospitals in Spain.

This ‘seventh’ wave already counts with more than 13 million people infected with Covid-19, putting the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in Spain at 13,032,841.

The current Covid-19 count, however, is a far cry from reality, as it only includes infections confirmed by antigen or PCR in medical centres, mainly those over 60 years of age, health, social and health care workers and vulnerable people.

Since the start of the pandemic, coronavirus has caused the death of 108,948 people in Spain, of which 292 deaths were added this last week.

As stated by the Ministry of Health, omicron is the dominant variant at the moment in the country, in fact since June the only coronavirus variant traced in Spain is omicron, at 100%, having displaced the delta variant, with the BA.5. the predominant omicron variant.

Once again the Ministry of Health has highlighted the key preventive measures including hand hygiene, keeping an interpersonal distance of at least 1.2 meters and using face masks correctly, as effective ways in reducing the spread of infections.

READ MORE: