A band of young robbers branded as ‘dangerous’ by the Guardia Civil have been arrested in the Murcia region.

They carried out at least 54 robberies in the Vega Baja and Campo de Cartagena areas.

Over a hundred Guardia Civil officers from Alicante Province and Murcia were mobilised to simultaneously raid 11 addresses in the Murcian municipality of Torre Pacheco.

EARLY MORNING RAIDS

Two of the gang members leapt out of a window and ran to an adjoining property, where they hid in a closet and under a bed.

Ten men, all of Moroccan nationality and aged between 18 and 25, have been arrested along with a 19-year-old Spanish woman.

All of them had criminal records and three were imprisoned by an Orihuela court.

The gang have been charged with 54 counts of robbery with force, along with stealing three cars which were later used to commit the crimes.

Other charges include drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal gang in addition to six counts of usurping marital status.

The Guardia Civil believe the gang committed many more robberies and are continuing to investigate.

ROBBER IN ACTION

Houses as well as businesses, warehouses, and farms were ransacked by the crew.

Diesel and copper were stolen with all items then sold off on the black market.

The Guardia launched an operation earlier this year after a big spike in robberies was reported in March and April.

