THREE award-winning ‘Blue Flag’ beaches on the Costa Blanca have banned swimming after sewage discharges were found in the water.

Red flags were raised on Wednesday at Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada, and Cala Bosque- all adjoining to each other on the Orihuela Costa.

The General Water Directorate reported that a ‘high level’ of contamination had been detected of ‘residual’ origin.

Orihuela council has stressed that all ‘necessary’ work is being carried out to deal with the issue but they could not specify when swimming will be allowed again.

Orihuela’s beaches councillor, Antonio Sanchez said that tests are being carried out every half hour and that as soon as the results show negative levels, the beaches will reopen to bathers.

Drones and ski jet patrols have been deployed to ensure that nobody enters the water.

Orihuela’s Policia Local are also present at entrances to all three beaches.

All of the Orihuela Costa’s beaches were again awarded ‘Blue Flag’ status earlier this year which includes gradings over the state of the water.

