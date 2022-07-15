A Malaga horse-drawn carriage driver has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after punching a dissatisfied tourist three times.

The foreign visitor went to hospital and was treated for a broken nose and bruises on his face and left elbow.

The assault happened on June 29 close to Malaga’s Plaza de la Marina.

The male tourist had agreed on a rate for a specified route.

He was unhappy with what he got for his money and complained.

The 32-year-old driver responded by punching him three times.

The victim went to the Foreign Tourist Assistance Service to file a complaint about the attack.

He was told to get hospital treatment and to bring along a medical report detailing his injuries which he could submit with his complaint.

The Policia Nacional subsequently tracked down and arrested the carriage driver who has been charged with causing injury.

