1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 175,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 175,000

Luxury, fully furnished and equipped, apartment for sale in the La Fustera zone of the Benissa coast. This gated and secure complex is situated just 850m from a supermarket, 1.2km from La Fustera beach and restaurants, and a short drive to the towns and beaches of Moraira and Calpe. This award winning development offers all the services that you will need and most of them included in the monthly community charge. This ground floor apartment consists of a spacious open plan living/dining/kitchen with glazed doors leading out to the terrace, spacious bedroom including wardrobes and glazed doors… See full property details