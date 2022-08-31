A Gandia man sold cocaine which he stored in his protective Covid mask that he wore on local streets.

The 59-year-old Spaniard drew the attention of the Policia Nacional who decided to watch him in action.

Officers spotted several people approaching him in the street and engaging in a brief conversation.

They saw him remove his mask each time and noted exchanges of cash for drugs.

HOME STASH AND CASH

He was arrested and a home search uncovered 175 grams of cocaine and a precision scale in addition to €7,360.

The dealer had an existing criminal record which persuaded the judge to refuse him bail.

READ MORE: