BEEKEEPERS in Mallorca have lost the entire summer honey harvest due to the high temperatures.

The heat caused a decrease in the production of Honeydew – the food that bees need to survive.

The President of the Association of Beekeepers, Garrit Parra explained there are 6,000 hives in Mallorca and each one usually produces more than 10 kilos of honey every year.

The honey sector employs 255 people on the island.

