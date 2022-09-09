TOP members of the Gibraltar community led by the Chief Minister, have expressed their sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo spoke about the ‘sadness’ and ‘deepest condolences’ his government felt for the death of the Queen at the age of 96-years-old.

The reigning British monarch died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 after a 70 year reign as head of state, a record for a British monarch.

“The People of Gibraltar will mourn Her Majesty as a monarch who has reigned wisely and with incomparable dedication throughout the period of our post-war emergence as a part of the British family of nations,” Picardo said.

“I have written to His Majesty the King to offer the deepest condolences of the Government and the People of Gibraltar to all the members of our Royal Family at this sad time.”

Flags flew at half-mast across the British Overseas Territory as ministers, leading public figures and the governor signed a book of condolences.

The government said Gibraltar was entering a period of ‘national mourning’.

Picardo tweeted a video of him signing the Queen’s book of condolences. He said his message to her was: “We were your Rock, and you were ours.”

It also said in a statement that ‘traditional National Day events will be cancelled’.

The Gibraltar Regiment will fire a 96-gun salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Gibraltar Government also received messages of condolences from the neighbouring mayors including Juan Franco of La Linea.

Picardo said:”I am grateful that at this sad time we have seen such kind condolences expressed by our closest neighbours.

“This reflects on the reality of our strong human bonds which have come to the fore in our time of greatest institutional grief.

“I have communicated our gratitude to all those who have kindly been in touch,” he added.

