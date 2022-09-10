RESIDENTS of parts of the Lecrin Valley near Granada face a third night with an out-of-control wildfire blazing close to their villages. The fire, that started on Thursday afternoon in Los Guájares, has not been extinguished, despite the constant efforts of the INFOCA firefighting service.

Over 2,300 hectares of land have now been destroyed, with ash continuing to fall over La Alpujarra. The flames are now visible above the renowned Ermita above Pinos del Valle, as well as spreading along and over the ridge that lies between the Lecrin Valley the Guájares, where it started. Unfortunately, as well as cresting the ridge, the fire has advanced further downwards.

Claire James of Albuñuelas tells the Olive Press: “The fire is very near the villages of Saleres, Albuñuelas, Restábal and Pinos del Valle, without much more helicopter time remaining today. I can see various flanks of the mountain burning. It has been like Apocalypse Now here today.”

Smoke billows over La Alpujarra again. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

Dramatic pictures have appeared on the Comarcal de Lecrin news site, showing the intensity of the blaze and the terrain it has already destroyed.

INFOCA today praised the residents of Albuñuelas for bringing them tortilla and fried fish, as they fought the blaze. They also praised the mayor.

INFOCA says: “The situation continues as expected. The wind, from the south, continues to maintain the northern part of the fire with greater activity. It has touched the bottom of ravines, creating sources of more intense smoke. We now have 22 aerial units working.”

?#IFLosGuájares | Decía esta mañana el director de #Extinción lo complejo del trabajo con accesos difíciles para rematar punto a punto, con fuertes pendientes, o suelos con rodamientos. Si no se puede en la ladera, se trabaja desde fondo del barranco y se asegura el resultado. pic.twitter.com/WZvhwOi6uB — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) September 10, 2022

With the fire remaining un-stabilised, INFOCA firefighters face another night of working on difficult terrain, characterised by densely vegetated and deep barrancos that are hard to access.

Despite the difficulty of the job, INFOCA remains “optimistic” about controlling and are adapting their tactics and position to best tackle the terrain.

