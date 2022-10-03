SPAIN’S National Police force seized 700 kilograms of hashish at a toll booth in Málaga province, after they intercepted the drivers of two vehicles that were transporting the drugs from Sanlúcar de Barrameda to France.

The arrests and seizure came after an investigation began at the beginning of September into a French criminal organisation. The police identified two French nationals who were connected to other figures from hashish-trafficking organisations.

The two suspects were observed by the authorities travelling to Cádiz province in a rented van and a car. Once the drugs had been collected, the vehicles began their journey using what is known as the “Go Fast” method, whereby the car travels several kilometres ahead of the van at high speed, to clear a path, followed behind by the van with the illegal cargo.

Police set up a roadblock at a toll booth on the AP-7 toll road near Manilva. When the driver of the van realised that the officers were waiting for him, he tried to escape via a lane at the toll booth that was closed. He was swiftly intercepted by other officers, while the driver of the van was detained near San Pedro Alcántara, according to a police statement.

A total of 21 packages of hashish were found inside the van, with a total weight of 700 kilos. The officers also found more than €1,000 in cash.

According to the French authorities, the men detained had extensive criminal records for offences such as theft, possession of illegal arms and drug trafficking. Investigations are ongoing with the aim of identifying other suspects related to the case.

