POOL and netball teams from Gibraltar are competing against international opposition in separate competitions around Europe this week.

Minister for Sport Steven Linares sent the Rock’s warriors off with his best wishes in their titanic struggles against established nations like England and Scotland.

A squad put together by the Gibraltar Pool Association (GPA) is already taking part at the World Blackball Championships in France.

The event is taking place from October 8-15 in the historic city of Albi.

It will see the likes of England, Scotland and Wales along with hosts France compete for the top prizes.

Gibraltar is the only Iberian Peninsular representative along with Catalunia, as Spain is not attending.

Southern neighbours Morocco have fielded a team along with other countries like Mexico, Madagascar and Mongolia.

The senior squad of the Gibraltar Netball Association will travel to the Scottish city of Glasgow to take part in the Europe Netball World Cup qualifiers.

The top teams in Glasgow will then book their places for the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Gibraltar’s brave players will have their work cut out when they face the likes of the hosts and Republic of Ireland in the round-robin tournament.

“It is great to see that things have returned to normal and the Gibraltar flag is once again flying high at top class competitions,” Linares said.

“On behalf of the people of Gibraltar I wish both the GPA and the GNA all the best at their respective events where they will once again be exceptional ambassadors for Gibraltar.”

