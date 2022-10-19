A SPANISH sports bar owned by former Manchester United football star Lee Sharpe has closed less than a year after he launched the business.

The father-of-two, who also played for Leeds United and now plays professional golf, opened Sharpey’s Sports Bar alongside his wife Lucy in December last year.

They launched the business in partnership with friends Aiden Roache and Juan Pintor, but it is believed ‘extremely high’ rents put paid to making any money.

Lee Sharpe, his wife Lucy and two children moved to Spain in 2021 to escape the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK.

The British couple had initially had high expectations for the bar, telling the Olive Press it would be the ‘perfect opportunity’ to help establish a life for their family in Spain.

“It’s going to be a real community hub, high on service and atmosphere, and perfect for all the family,” Sharpe told us last year.

But last week, the business announced via social media that it had shut its doors, without any reason why.

“We have now closed the doors at Sharpey’s Javea,” a message posted on October 10 read.

“Thank you all for the good times. Watch this space for future announcements.”

The Olive Press understands another local expat family will take over the business in the next fortnight. It is currently being advertised on Idealista.es at €3,300 a month.

It is described as ‘a huge opportunity to take over the lease for the famous Irish Bar otherwise known as Sharpey’s’’.

The sports bar was updated on Idealista on October 14.

The deal comes with 13 HD TV’s and after a ‘complete reform’ of the kitchens.

Lee, 51, made the decision to move to Spain during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

He moved to Javea as a new lockdown threat emerged in the UK.

Renting a villa in the hills above the popular seaside resort, he dedicated much of the winter working on his golf swing – he now plays on the professional senior tour.

Sharpey’s sports bar is being advertised at €3,300 a month.

Sharpe also wanted to dodge a looming Brexit deadline, moving to Spain quickly to sort out residency status.

“I used to love Sunday afternoons down my pub watching the 2pm, then 4pm game followed by a Chinese and an early night,” he told the Olive Press last year.

“My new place will fill that hole I hope.”

Sharpey’s Sports Bar has been contacted for comment.

