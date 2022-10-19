VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is ‘not over’ despite the low number of ICU hospital admissions.

Just 5% of regional ICU cases are down to Covid, but following a meeting with health experts on Wednesday, Puig urged caution due to increasing case numbers in other European countries.

“We cannot say that the pandemic is over,” said Puig.

“We must continue to be careful and keep using the mask on public transport or if somebody has symptoms”, he added.

The Valencian leader described vaccination as the ‘battering ram against the pandemic’.

A new round of Covid vaccine booster shots has started to be administered, with over 33,000 injections recorded as of Monday.

21,000 of those have gone to nursing home residents and the remainder to health workers.

Covid and flu vaccines are now being offered simultaneously to people aged 70 and over, with priority at the moment being given to residents aged over 80.

Vulnerable people are also included along with pregnant and post-partum women.

Appointments can be made at local health centres.

Ximo Puig said the situation in the Valencian Community ‘is positive’, given that 72% of the population has hybrid immunity.

That means they have either been infected or have been vaccinated and, therefore, have a broad protection against all Covid-19 variants.

